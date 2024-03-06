Search

Pakistan

Army starts preparation for Pakistan Day parade 

Web Desk
10:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Preparations for the Pakistan Day parade have commenced at the Shakar Parian Parade Ground in the federal capital, led by the Pakistan Army.

Joining the army in the parade will be contingents from Pakistan Rangers, FC, and the police force, ensuring a comprehensive representation. Notably, women will also participate in the parade, symbolizing inclusivity and diversity.

In addition to ground displays, the Pakistan Air Force will showcase its prowess with flybys featuring J-10 C, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 aircraft. 

Furthermore, the parade will feature traditional floats representing the rich cultural heritage of different provinces, highlighting the nation's unity in diversity.

