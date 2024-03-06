Army starts preparation for Pakistan Day parade 

ISLAMABAD – Preparations for the Pakistan Day parade have commenced at the Shakar Parian Parade Ground in the federal capital, led by the Pakistan Army.
Joining the army in the parade will be contingents from Pakistan Rangers, FC, and the police force, ensuring a comprehensive representation. Notably, women will also participate in the parade, symbolizing inclusivity and diversity.
In addition to ground displays, the Pakistan Air Force will showcase its prowess with flybys featuring J-10 C, JF-17 Thunder, and F-16 aircraft.
Furthermore, the parade will feature traditional floats representing the rich cultural heritage of different provinces, highlighting the nation's unity in diversity.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
