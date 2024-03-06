Search

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, to debut direct "Stardom"

Noor Fatima
11:02 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Aryan Khan
Source: Aryan Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut in the film world as a director.

According to Indian media, Aryan will direct a series titled Stardom which will consist of six episodes and this series will be released on a streaming platform.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, regarding the series, it is being said that 3 Idiots actress Mona Singh will play the lead role while Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameo roles.

Indian media reports also suggest that the script of the series has been written by Aryan while it will be released under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aryan Khan added that his father, the Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has a wealth of knowledge, and he learnt a lot from him.

Aryan is running his own clothing brand called D'Yavol X, he launched his brand on April 30, 2023.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Aryan discussed the differences between being a director and a fashion creative/entrepreneur.

“They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle.”

Fighter famed actor Nishant Kkhanduja is the latest to join the team. Speaking about working with Aryan, Nishant said, "Aryan Khan exactly knows how to explain scenes and hence makes the work much easier. His vocabulary is too good. And that’s what he uses to explain scenes rather than showing a reference video, he narrates using words that help an actor to imagine through and give their best foot.”

Local media reported a statement from an unidentified source: “To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a six-episode series.” 

Aryan graduated from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC), where he studied writing and directing. In October 2021, the star kid was arrested for his alleged involvement in recreational drugs at a party on a cruise ship that was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), but all charges were later dropped. 

What's cooking between Sajal Aly and SRK's son Aryan?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

11:02 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, to debut direct "Stardom"

