What's cooking between Sajal Aly and SRK's son Aryan?
08:44 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Fan and critics’ favourite Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also in India. Time and again the 27-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays. 

This time around the Yakeen ka Safar actor might have dropped a hint that she is crushing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan. The What’s Love Got To Do With It? starlet took to her Instagram to share a picture of SRK’s son, adding a beating heart emoji. 

Fans are widely questioning what Sajal is up to. The majority disapproved of this pairing. Others schooled Sajal to “behave like a celebrity”. Some suggest this is just an attempt to make her ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir jealous. 

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been making buzz on the internet for her upcoming international movie What's Love Got To Do With It? which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

