“There is no point in attending award functions,” says Sonya Hussyn

Noor Fatima
11:34 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Sonya Hussyn
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

“There is no point in attending award functions,” Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn said in a recent interview after other industry celebrities also raised their voice against biased results and snubs started becoming prominent in recently held award shows.

Previously, singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed and actress Sajal Aly came forward to criticized Lux Style Awards 2023 for their biased conduct and results. The Suno Chanda famed actor, who bagged multiple nominations for his blockbuster drama serial Mere Humsafar opposite Hania Aamir, and film Tich Button – of which Hussyn is also an integral part as she essayed one of the lead roles -- alongside an ensemble cast, was pretty disappointed with the event. 

Aly's Sinf-e-Aahan, on the other hand, was nominated in the Viewer's Choice Category in Best TV Play, Best Emerging Talent TV, Best Ensemble Play, Best TV Actress, Best TV Director, and Best TV Play Writer.

The What’s Love Got To Do With It? star shared on Instagram, “Award shows are a great way to appreciate art and artists and to encourage us as actors,” before she made three requests to the LSA production team and jury.

Following the same path, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb star also called spade a spade, and stated that there is no point in attending award shows because the actors in attendance are the ones to win.

 Hussyn’s jaw-dropping remark came in response to the host asking why didn’t the actress attend the award show despite her film, Tich Button, securing a nomination.

Seconding the Tinkay Ka Sahara star’s opinion, celebrity makeup artist, Arshad Khan took to Instagram to appreciate Hussyn. Writing about the actress, he wrote that she is “so talented” and a “very beautiful actress in Pakistani film/drama industry for her acting skill.” The makeup artist then shared how “awards don’t matter,” and that the audience loves Hussyn.

In response, the Saraab star wrote, “means alot [sic]” and, “the truth is that you people are our real awards.”

While Tich Button clinched an award, that wasn’t Hussyn’s, she is soaring high in her own illustrious career. The star carries a string of commercially and critically successful projects under her belt and will next be seen in Daadal, and Sorry: A Love Story.

Sonya Hussyn unveils new look for upcoming project "Gang of Khorasan"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

