Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

Arbaaz Khan's birthday celebration on Friday brought together family and friends and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the prominent attendees.

With cameras flashing and fans eagerly awaiting his grand entry, Khan made a statement as he walked in, exuding charisma in a black T-shirt elegantly paired with a sleek grey jacket. But that's not all - the heartthrob added a bold twist to his ensemble with eye-catching printed pink denim, making heads turn in admiration.

Completing his fashion-forward look were stylish black shoes, accentuating the entire ensemble with a touch of elegance. And let's not forget the striking silver turquoise watch adorning his wrist, adding the perfect finishing touch to his charismatic appearance.

Khan's outfit choice sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some praised his unique fashion sense, while others humorously compared his pink denims to Barbie-inspired pants.

On the work front, Khan is booming with his recent films Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines.