Search

Lifestyle

Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

Web Desk 06:51 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash
Source: Instagram
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash
Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

From the silver screen's fierce tiger to Bollywood's ultimate Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has etched his name in the hearts of millions. With his magnetic charm, power-packed performances and philanthropic endeavours, he stands tall as one of India's most celebrated and beloved actors. 

Arbaaz Khan's birthday celebration on Friday brought together family and friends and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the prominent attendees.

With cameras flashing and fans eagerly awaiting his grand entry, Khan made a statement as he walked in, exuding charisma in a black T-shirt elegantly paired with a sleek grey jacket. But that's not all - the heartthrob added a bold twist to his ensemble with eye-catching printed pink denim, making heads turn in admiration.

Completing his fashion-forward look were stylish black shoes, accentuating the entire ensemble with a touch of elegance. And let's not forget the striking silver turquoise watch adorning his wrist, adding the perfect finishing touch to his charismatic appearance.

Khan's outfit choice sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some praised his unique fashion sense, while others humorously compared his pink denims to Barbie-inspired pants. 

On the work front, Khan is booming with his recent films Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines.

Salman Khan receives fresh life threat ‘for disrespecting Bishnoi community’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Amir Khan faces backlash over 'attempt to bribe wife' after scandal

04:25 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Pakistani celebs express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

04:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Dua Lipa shares BTS clips of Barbie's Dance The Night

11:38 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Nimra Khan "feasts" in Barbie wonderland cafe

05:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Suhana Khan gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

09:03 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's population swells to nearly 242 million as CCI approves ...

11:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 August ,2023 

09:26 AM | 5 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.3 321.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370 373
U.A.E Dirham AED 81 81.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.33
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on the second consecutive day on Saturday after upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs191,016, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Aug-2023/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-gold-price-in-pakistan-august-5-2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: