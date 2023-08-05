Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

From the silver screen's fierce tiger to Bollywood's ultimate Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has etched his name in the hearts of millions. With his magnetic charm, power-packed performances and philanthropic endeavours, he stands tall as one of India's most celebrated and beloved actors.
Arbaaz Khan's birthday celebration on Friday brought together family and friends and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was among the prominent attendees.
With cameras flashing and fans eagerly awaiting his grand entry, Khan made a statement as he walked in, exuding charisma in a black T-shirt elegantly paired with a sleek grey jacket. But that's not all - the heartthrob added a bold twist to his ensemble with eye-catching printed pink denim, making heads turn in admiration.
Completing his fashion-forward look were stylish black shoes, accentuating the entire ensemble with a touch of elegance. And let's not forget the striking silver turquoise watch adorning his wrist, adding the perfect finishing touch to his charismatic appearance.
Khan's outfit choice sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some praised his unique fashion sense, while others humorously compared his pink denims to Barbie-inspired pants.
On the work front, Khan is booming with his recent films Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on the second consecutive day on Saturday after upward trend in the international market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs191,016, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Aug-2023/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-gold-price-in-pakistan-august-5-2023
