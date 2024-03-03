Search

IN PICTURES: Saboor Aly turns 29, celebrates with husband, friends in Dubai

Noor Fatima
07:55 PM | 3 Mar, 2024
Saboor Aly
Source: saboor aly (Instagram)

Heartiest and warmest congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress and model Saboor Aly on turning 29 this year.

The acclaimed star of the Pakistani entertainment industry has etched her name among the promising artists with an illustrious career and many accolades to her name. Aly's acting prowess and charismatic personality have propelled her to become one of the most sought after faces in Lollywood while her talent allows her to remain a force to be reckoned with. Enjoying a whopping 5 million followers on the picture-sharing app, Instagram, the Parizaad famed actress has been a trendsetter for the internet.

The Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain star has a knack for sharing candid moments and achievements from her personal and professional life with her loyal fandom and is often seen engaging with them. On the auspicious occasion of her 29th birthday, the Gul-o-Gulzar star took to the Instagram story section and gave social media users a sneak peek into her extravagant birthday bash in Dubai. 

Accompanied by her darling husband and actor, Ali Ansari, the Mushkil star had Dananeer Mobeen and other close friends celebrating with her, making everlasting memories together.

For her birthday party, Aly kept it chic and classy with a white bodycon dress and signature, ruffled sleeves. Adorned with minimal yet blingy jewellery, Aly made sure to complement the look with beachy wavy hair and soft makeup.

The gorgeous diva was posing next to her husband who was all heart eyes for his pretty wife, as she cut the cake surrounded by her friends who sang the happy birthday song.

Back at home, Aly's older sister, the A-list celebrity, Sajal Aly, took to Instagram to wish her little sister. With a wholesome caption and a heartwarming photo that underpins the sisters' unbreakable bond, the What's Love Got To Do With It? actress enthusiastically wrote, “Happy birthdayyyyy jigger” and tagged her.

As for the photo, Sajal's post saw the sisters posing together as the former pouted while Saboor gave her million dollar smile for the camera.

On the work front, Aly has starred in a number of drama serials including Naqab Zan, Tum Ho Wajah, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, Sar-e-Rah, Jannat Se Aagay, Nanu Aur Main, and Haqeeqat to name a few.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

