Waseem Badami reacts to backlash after inviting viral sensation Shiraz to Ramadan show

Following his decision to invite Shiraz, a popular child vlogger from Gilgit Baltistan, to his Ramazan show, Waseem Badami found himself under public scrutiny.
During the live transmission on Tuesday, the renowned anchorperson and host responded to the criticisms.
This invitation to Shiraz came shortly after Badami featured viral sensation Ahmad Shah and his brothers in his Ramazan transmission lineup. While these appearances are often enjoyed by viewers, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on young talents exposed to the spotlight.
Veteran actor Mishi Khan expressed her concerns on Instagram, questioning the wisdom of subjecting children like Shiraz to the pressures of fame and urging Badami to reconsider his choices.
In response to the criticism, Badami addressed the concerns firmly during the show. He emphasized that the children featured on the show are treated like family and their well-being, including their education, is a top priority. Badami likened his association with Shiraz and other children to spending time with them at events, emphasizing the familial bond.
While many appreciate the presence of children on the show, there are valid concerns about the consequences of exposure to the limelight and potential excessive working hours. Mishi reiterated these concerns on her Instagram, pleading with Badami to preserve the innocence of children and refrain from subjecting them to undue pressure.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
