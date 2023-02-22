Shehnaaz Gill wins Digital Personality of 2023 award

The talent powerhouse of Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill, has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with. From her successful Bigg Boss 13 stint to securing a film with the "Sultan of Bollywood" Salman Khan Gill has proven her mettle from time to time.

The 30-year-old is currently busy with her popular chat show, Desi Vibez With Shehnaaz Gill, but she didn't forget to ace other walks of life. With a massive fanbase over multiple social media platforms, the Sat Shri Akaal England diva deserves to be awarded as social media's queen.

Most recently, news of the Honsla Rakh actress winning the Digital Personality of the Year 2023 has been making rounds on the internet. Multiple tweets and photos of the Kala Shah Kala star attending the Lokmat event and receiving the coveted award.

The Habit star was seen in an elegant black gown with signature sleeves. Gill was also seen posing with up-and-coming Indian rapper and Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan.

Gill originally shared a Snapchat story where she showed off her award.

Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill for received DIGITAL PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR ???? you go girl ???? I wonder how beautiful her collection of awards look in her home. I wish you you keep getting more and more awards!! DIGITAL PERSONALITY SHEHNAAZ#DigitalCreatorsAwards2023… https://t.co/V1QQRJ1vSi pic.twitter.com/2XMhNiZdp3 — ????Ritu????????????SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) February 22, 2023

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, and also in Sajid Khan's 100%.