Shehnaaz Gill talks about marriage for the first time after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Web Desk 10:47 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Known for her mischievous personality, Indian singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Gill stands as the most memorable Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The 30-year-old diva's adorable antics even swooned the "Sultan of Bollywood" Salman Khan. Although Gill couldn't win the reality television show, she most certainly found love in another contestant and winner, Sidharth Shukla.

However, Shukla's untimely demise left Gill rather heartbroken, and she refused to talk about it until the right time came. Shukla's demise prompted the Honsla Rakh actress to lose interest in the idea of marriage, or so she suggested on her digital TV show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.' The Daaka actress previously invited many prominent figures of B-Town, and this time popular Indian comedian Bhuvan Bam made an appearance on the show.

The duo talked about their relationships, future plans, and beliefs regarding different concepts. Bam revealed he has been rather lucky and is in a relationship for the past 15 years. On the flip side, the Habit star suggested that she isn't particularly fond of the idea of tying the knot, and is working to become financially independent.

The Kala Shah Kala star also told the guest how she bought herself a new house and would love to have him over sometime.

Candid and honest, the Sat Shri Akaal England actress revealed that she is currently single. 

Discussed work and life, Gill said, “You never know what happens in life, you should be prepared for everything. Right now I have things to do and I work hard for them. Even in the future, I will keep working so I save up enough. I don't want to be dependent on another and get married solely to bear my expenses." 

She further added, “I don’t believe in marriage as of now. I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things, and I want to save the money that I earn, I don’t want to just waste it.”

On the work front, Gill will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sajid Khan’s 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. 

Shehnaaz Gill has a message for her Pakistani Punjabi fans (VIDEO)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

