Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next?
Web Desk
11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Source: Social media
Social media is abuzz with the reports that Salman Khan, one of the most successful Khans of the Bollywood, is going to launch another aspiring actress.

If the social media reports are to be belived, Punjab actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame during her stint in the reality television show Bigg Boss 13, is going to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

