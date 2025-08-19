China seeks fresh start with India as Trump’s Tariff War Heats Up

NEW DELHI – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that Beijing wants New Delhi as partner, not rival, as two Asian giants attempt to reset ties after years of hostility, especially after recent trade tensions with US.

Meeting Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, China’s top diplomat called for “correct strategic understanding” and pledged readiness to work on the basis of cordiality and mutual benefit.

The timing of the visit is critical. Just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Wang sought to cool tensions that have lingered since the bloody Himalayan border clash.

Both sides are of view that peace on border remains foundation for any forward movement in relations. “Having gone through a difficult period, both sides must adopt candid and constructive approach,” he said, while urging pullback of troops still deployed along the disputed frontier.

Two sides also tackled trade, connectivity, river data, pilgrimages, and people-to-people ties, with indian FM calling these talks as productive and key to move ahead.

Beijing’s readout added extra drama, portraying meeting as turning point where dialogue “gradually been restored” and relations are “returning to cooperation.”