Followers in Shock as TikTok Darling ‘Yasmin’ turns out to be man named Abdul Rahman

CAIRO – Social media life is full of lies as creators used filters and edits to look glam, and now story of Egyptian content creator is doing rounds online, who fooled millions, just to get fame and money.

The jaw-dropping twist left Egypt stunned, as one of TikTok’s most followed female influencers Yasmin, has been exposed as an 18-year-old male student. The shocking revelation came after police received flood of complaints about Yasmin’s bold dance videos.

Cops then summoned her for questioning, and truth exploded as behind her glamorous persona was none other than Abdul Rahman, a teenager from a small village.

ياسمين تخلي الحجر يلين👌🏼👌🏼

حضارة سبعتلاف سنه الى أين؟؟

ونقول مصر بدأت تتخذ اجراءات تنظف سمعتهم

الي تخرفن مع ياسمين يعترف🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MqEx7m3zbt — 🕊️mema🕊️ (@n00namen0) August 13, 2025

Abdul Rahman confessed that he came up with idea to gain followers and make money. His statement stunned both his community and millions of TikTok fans who thought they were following a young woman. After legal action, the court initially sent him into custody for four days before releasing him on bail.

As the community remains in shock, those familiar with Abdul Neighbors described him as a shy, ordinary student at a tourism and hotel management institute.

Egyptian authorities confirmed that he now faces charges of impersonating a woman and publishing immoral content. This sensational case comes as Egyptian authorities intensify their crackdown on so-called “immoral” behavior on social media.