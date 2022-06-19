Pakistani stars pay tribute to their 'heroes' on Father's Day
It's Father's Day today and Pakistani celebrities are posting heartwarming messages on social media to wish their ‘real life heroes’.
The day to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds may not be celebrated as fervently as Mother’s Day, but this does not make fathers any less important.
Ahad Raza Mir, Ahsan Mohsin, Aiman Khan and others took to their social media accounts and showered love on their dads.
Aiman Muneeb Khan, who is mother to Amal Muneeb, shared a heartfelt note to her late father. “Aitebaar bhi aa he jayega Milo tou sahi.. dhoop me khara jal raha hun saya do mujhe, Nobody can ever love me like you happy Father’s Day can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote in an emotional post.
Ahad Raza Mir poured love on his mother. “I’d like to wish my mother a very happy fathers day on her birthday,” he wrote.
Check the reactions of other celebrities and politicians:
