Punjab Solar Panels Scheme set to launch on Independence Day

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2024
Punjab government is set to launch Chief Minister's Roshan Gharana Programme to distribute free solar panels on Independence Day, August 14 as households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive free solar panels.

Solar panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost for those using between 200-500 units per month, with the remaining amount subsidized by the government of Punjab. These payments will be interest-free and spread out over five years.

Punjab CM Maryam emphasized that this initiative aims to reduce electricity bills by 40%, reiterating her dedication to public relief. The provincial authorities allocated special funds for promoting and implementing solar systems in the upcoming fiscal year's budget.

This initiative aims to provide relief to the public burdened by expensive electricity and bills at the provincial level.

CM Roshan Gharana Scheme Application Procedure

In first phase, at least 450,000 families will get solar panels. To apply, you must send electricity reference bill and ID card number to the toll-free number 8800 for registration.

Selected families will be notified about their status and the remaining amount will be paid over five years via their electricity bill.

The installation process will occur in September and October.
 
 

