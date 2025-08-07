Two arrested for raping disabled teen girl in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – Police in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, reported on Thursday that two individuals had been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who is deaf, mute, and mentally challenged.

According to police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang, the assault occurred on August 4 in the Rohilanwali area. He confirmed that both suspects were apprehended within a day of the incident.

The girl had reportedly gone to nearby fields when she was attacked. Gopang said one of the suspects allegedly assaulted her, but fled when local residents arrived after hearing her screams.

An FIR registered on August 6, reviewed by Dawn.com, details the account given by the victim’s brother. He stated that his sister, who has both physical and cognitive disabilities, had left home around 5:30 p.m. to use the fields.

He alleged that the suspect, who was already present near the area, forcibly dragged the girl under a tree and raped her. The FIR named two men who heard her cries and caught the suspect in the act. However, the attacker managed to escape despite being chased by the witnesses.

Later, the complainant, accompanied by his father and the witnesses, approached the home of the accused’s father. The FIR states that the suspect’s father verbally abused and threatened them. Due to an ongoing land dispute, the complainant suspects that the father may have instigated the crime. He was also named in the FIR as a co-accused.