Pakistani forces send 8 Indian-Sponsored Militants to Hell in KP operation

BANNU – Another deadly strike against terrorism as Pakistani security forces carried out joint intelligence-driven operation in Bannu District after reports of Khwarij activity in the region.

During intense engagement, troops successfully targeted Khwarij hideout, resulting in death of eight militants linked to the Indian-backed group Fitna Al Khwarij. Weapons and ammunition were seized from site. These terrorists had been actively involved in attacks on Security Forces, law enforcement personnel, and innocent civilians.

The operation shows heightened coordination and intelligence-sharing between security agencies in Pakistan. Strategically planned and synchronised, these operations aim to cripple Khwarij mobility, dismantle their support networks, and prevent them from regrouping. Early results point to significant progress in restoring peace and stability to the region.

Authorities have launched a full-area sanitization operation to ensure no Indian-backed Khwarij remain in Bannu. This marks another milestone in the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the federal “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.