QUA students rally behind Pak Army after DG ISPR’s engagement session

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited Quaid-i-Azam University, and engaged with students and faculty that left attendees inspired and enlightened.

During the session, Pak Army spokesperson highlighted robust defense capabilities, professional and disciplined role of the armed forces, and the current internal security scenario. He also warned students about ongoing social media propaganda, providing them with the real facts behind the misinformation.

QUA Vice Chancellor appreciated DG ISPR’s insights, recalling his firm stance on India: “The world will see our response,” which has now been witnessed globally. He stressed that Pakistan Armed Forces not only defeated India’s military but also overcame their advanced technology, demonstrating unmatched strategic and operational excellence.

Students and faculty expressed that the session clarified numerous doubts and offered a comprehensive understanding of the Pakistan Army’s professional conduct and service to the nation. One group of students passionately stated: “We are not Punjabis, Pathans, Sindhis, or Balochis; we are Pakistanis first. Pakistan Army is part of us. We stand with Pakistan’s armed forces and salute them.”

The session attracted students from across Pakistan, spanning multiple districts and tehsils, who actively engaged with DG ISPR. He provided detailed, well-reasoned answers to all questions, enhancing the participants’ knowledge, confidence, and patriotic spirit.