DG ISPR responds to reports on Pakistan’s Cross-Border Strikes killing TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud

PESHAWAR – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued clear and powerful message to Kabul, warning that Pakistan “will take all necessary measures” to defend its people and its territory against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the military spokesperson was asked about widespread reports circulating on social media that a strike had been carried out in Kabul overnight, allegedly targeting Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud.

Without directly confirming the reports, Lieutenant General Sharif said the military had taken note of both the online claims and the Taliban government’s official response.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly, Islamic neighbour. We share historical and cultural ties and have hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades,” he said. “But we have one very clear and fair demand, do not let your soil be used for terrorism against Pakistan.”

ISPR chief emphasized that despite political and security challenges, trade and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries continue, adding that many Afghans still travel to Pakistan for medical care. “Our request is not unreasonable, it is our legitimate right to demand that Afghan soil not be used by non-state actors or terrorist groups,” he added.

Responding to persistent questioning from journalists about the alleged strikes, Pak army spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan’s patience has limits. He further stated that Pakistan continues to engage Afghan authorities through multiple channels, sharing intelligence on terrorist leaders, their facilitators, and safe havens across the border.

The strong statement from the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over the presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan.