Gold Price in Pakistan | Per Tola Gold Rates Today – 11 November 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s gold market witnessed big jump, with prices climbing to Rs429,862 as global precious metal markets rallied sharply.

Sarafa Association shared an update as price of gold per tola soared by Rs7,400, reaching Rs429,862, whereas 10-gram gold bar also recorded steep increase of Rs6,337, settling at Rs368,530.

Gold Price Update

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs429,862 Lahore Rs429,862 Islamabad Rs429,862 Peshawar Rs429,862 Quetta Rs429,862 Sialkot Rs429,862 Hyderabad Rs429,862 Faisalabad Rs429,862

This dramatic jump comes days after modest decline, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs600 to Rs422,462, showing intense volatility currently gripping the bullion market.

Globally, prices of yellow metal surged to $4,075 per ounce, marking a significant $74 rise within a single day. Silver followed suit, gaining Rs115 per tola to close at Rs5,209 in the local market.

With both gold and silver prices hitting unprecedented highs, experts say Pakistan is witnessing one of the most volatile and remarkable phases in its precious metals market.