Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 November 2025

By News Desk
8:49 am | Nov 10, 2025
Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs422,462 per tola while the rate for 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs362,193.

Gold prices remained consistent across major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where each reported a rate of Rs422,462 per tola.

City Gold Price (Per Tola)
Karachi Rs422,462
Lahore Rs422,462
Islamabad Rs422,462
Peshawar Rs422,462
Quetta Rs422,462
Sialkot Rs422,462
Hyderabad Rs422,462
Faisalabad Rs422,462

On the international front, gold also struggled to maintain its shine, declining by $6 to trade at $4,001 per ounce — including a $20 premium  as per APGJSA data.

Gold Prices Today

Gold Type Per Tola  Per 1 Gram  Per 10 Gram  Per Ounce 
22K Gold 387,291.67 33,204.42 332,044.17 941,118.75
21K Gold 369,687.50 31,695.13 316,951.25 898,340.63
18K Gold 316,875.00 27,167.25 271,672.50 770,006.25

Adding to the downturn, silver prices also recorded a decline, shedding Rs18 per tola and closing at Rs5,094.

Market experts attribute the recent slide to persistent fluctuations in global bullion markets, as investors remain alert to shifting international trends and economic indicators. Analysts further anticipate that volatility in precious metal prices is likely to continue in the coming sessions as global markets react to changing economic signals.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

