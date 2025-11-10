Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs422,462 per tola while the rate for 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs362,193.
Gold prices remained consistent across major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where each reported a rate of Rs422,462 per tola.
|City
|Gold Price (Per Tola)
|Karachi
|Rs422,462
|Lahore
|Rs422,462
|Islamabad
|Rs422,462
|Peshawar
|Rs422,462
|Quetta
|Rs422,462
|Sialkot
|Rs422,462
|Hyderabad
|Rs422,462
|Faisalabad
|Rs422,462
On the international front, gold also struggled to maintain its shine, declining by $6 to trade at $4,001 per ounce — including a $20 premium as per APGJSA data.
Gold Prices Today
|Gold Type
|Per Tola
|Per 1 Gram
|Per 10 Gram
|Per Ounce
|22K Gold
|387,291.67
|33,204.42
|332,044.17
|941,118.75
|21K Gold
|369,687.50
|31,695.13
|316,951.25
|898,340.63
|18K Gold
|316,875.00
|27,167.25
|271,672.50
|770,006.25
Adding to the downturn, silver prices also recorded a decline, shedding Rs18 per tola and closing at Rs5,094.
Market experts attribute the recent slide to persistent fluctuations in global bullion markets, as investors remain alert to shifting international trends and economic indicators. Analysts further anticipate that volatility in precious metal prices is likely to continue in the coming sessions as global markets react to changing economic signals.