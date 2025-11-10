Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 10 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs422,462 per tola while the rate for 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs362,193.

Gold prices remained consistent across major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, where each reported a rate of Rs422,462 per tola.

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs422,462 Lahore Rs422,462 Islamabad Rs422,462 Peshawar Rs422,462 Quetta Rs422,462 Sialkot Rs422,462 Hyderabad Rs422,462 Faisalabad Rs422,462

On the international front, gold also struggled to maintain its shine, declining by $6 to trade at $4,001 per ounce — including a $20 premium as per APGJSA data.

Gold Prices Today

Gold Type Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Gram Per Ounce 22K Gold 387,291.67 33,204.42 332,044.17 941,118.75 21K Gold 369,687.50 31,695.13 316,951.25 898,340.63 18K Gold 316,875.00 27,167.25 271,672.50 770,006.25

Adding to the downturn, silver prices also recorded a decline, shedding Rs18 per tola and closing at Rs5,094.

Market experts attribute the recent slide to persistent fluctuations in global bullion markets, as investors remain alert to shifting international trends and economic indicators. Analysts further anticipate that volatility in precious metal prices is likely to continue in the coming sessions as global markets react to changing economic signals.