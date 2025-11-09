Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Updates – 9 November 2025

By News Desk
8:28 am | Nov 9, 2025

KARACHI – Gold wrapped up week in Pakistan with some losses as prices in local market followed global downward trend.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola tumbled by Rs600, landing at Rs422,462. Similarly, 10 grams of gold took a hit of Rs514, dropping to Rs362,193.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs422,462
Lahore Rs422,462
Islamabad Rs422,462
Peshawar Rs422,462
Quetta Rs422,462
Sialkot Rs422,462
Hyderabad Rs422,462
Faisalabad Rs422,462

Globally, gold also struggled to maintain its luster, sliding $6 to $4,001 per ounce (with a $20 premium), according to APGJSA figures.

Adding to the downturn, silver too wasn’t spared, its price dipped by Rs18 per tola, closing at Rs5,094.

Market watchers say investors are closely monitoring international cues, with volatility in precious metals expected to continue in the coming days.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

