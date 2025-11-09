Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Updates – 9 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold wrapped up week in Pakistan with some losses as prices in local market followed global downward trend.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola tumbled by Rs600, landing at Rs422,462. Similarly, 10 grams of gold took a hit of Rs514, dropping to Rs362,193.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs422,462 Lahore Rs422,462 Islamabad Rs422,462 Peshawar Rs422,462 Quetta Rs422,462 Sialkot Rs422,462 Hyderabad Rs422,462 Faisalabad Rs422,462

Globally, gold also struggled to maintain its luster, sliding $6 to $4,001 per ounce (with a $20 premium), according to APGJSA figures.

Adding to the downturn, silver too wasn’t spared, its price dipped by Rs18 per tola, closing at Rs5,094.

Market watchers say investors are closely monitoring international cues, with volatility in precious metals expected to continue in the coming days.