Per Tola Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 November, 2025

KARACHI– Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs423,062, while rate for 10 grams was recorded at Rs362,707.

A day earlier, the yellow metal had surged by Rs3,700 per tola, reaching its current level.

In the international market, gold prices also showed no fluctuation, maintaining a rate of $4,007 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by Sarafa Association.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs423,062 Lahore Rs423,062 Islamabad Rs423,062 Peshawar Rs423,062 Quetta Rs423,062 Sialkot Rs423,062 Hyderabad Rs423,062 Faisalabad Rs423,062

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also remained unchanged at Rs5,112.

Market analysts attribute the current price stability to subdued demand and steady global trends in bullion trading.