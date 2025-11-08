Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 November, 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Nov 8, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI– Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs423,062, while rate for 10 grams was recorded at Rs362,707.

A day earlier, the yellow metal had surged by Rs3,700 per tola, reaching its current level.

In the international market, gold prices also showed no fluctuation, maintaining a rate of $4,007 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as reported by Sarafa Association.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs423,062
Lahore Rs423,062
Islamabad Rs423,062
Peshawar Rs423,062
Quetta Rs423,062
Sialkot Rs423,062
Hyderabad Rs423,062
Faisalabad Rs423,062

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market also remained unchanged at Rs5,112.

Market analysts attribute the current price stability to subdued demand and steady global trends in bullion trading.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices – 7 November 2025

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now