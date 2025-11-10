PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui passes away after brief illness

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has passed away after a brief illness.

According to report, Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s son, Imran Siddiqui, confirmed his father’s death.

In a post on his father’s social media account, he wrote, “Senator Irfan Siddiqui has passed away.” He added that his heart is deeply heavy and saddened over the loss of his father, whom he called his teacher and a symbol of love, and prayed for the elevation of his father’s soul.

Imran Siddiqui said that the burial will take place at the H-11 graveyard.

The President, Prime Minister, Interior Minister, federal ministers, PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, and other political figures expressed deep sorrow over Irfan Siddiqui’s death, saying his demise has created a great void.

It is worth mentioning that a day earlier, reports had emerged that Senator Irfan Siddiqui had been hospitalized due to illness and was later placed on a ventilator.