Renowned Pakistani Olympian athlete dies of heart attack

KHANEWAL – Abdul Rashid, the renowned Olympian athlete, has passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mian Channu city of Punjab.

His family members have confirmed the news of his passing.

Rashid’s coaches and fellow athletes also confirmed the heartbreaking news. The late athlete was a proud member of the Pakistani team that won a gold medal in the 2004 SAF Games.

He also represented Pakistan at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was honored as a national champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

Abdul Rashid’s contributions to athletics will be remembered, and his passing marks a loss for the sports community in Pakistan.

A day earlier, Farooq Ahmad Khan, a former Olympian and member of Pakistan’s gold medal-winning hockey team at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, passed away on Friday. He was laid to rest at a local cemetery.

Farooq had a brief international hockey career, spanning just two years. He played as a right-out for the national team and was also known for his prowess in long-distance running.

Although Farooq was part of Pakistan’s squad for the Mexico Olympics, he did not play any matches during the tournament. He was an alternate for another right-out player, Khalid Mahmood. At the national level, he represented Lahore Division and Railways in hockey.