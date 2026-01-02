RAWALPINDI – A man has been arrested for secretly making videos of women in washrooms at Rawalpindi’s Cantonment General Hospital.

The incident was reported by the hospital’s security supervisor, Nauman, who filed a case at the Cantonment police station.

The FIR stated that security staff responded to a woman’s screams in the bathroom and apprehended the suspect on the spot.

Upon checking the suspect’s mobile phone, explicit videos were discovered.

The police have confirmed that the suspect was arrested and a case has been registered.

A day earlier, a shocking incident took place at Holy Family Hospital where a newborn was mistakenly declared dead by doctors. However, the bay later found alive when the parents came to receive the tud.

The child was born on Wednesday to woman named Robina and was initially in critical condition. Doctors, acting in haste, issued a death certificate, which carried the doctor’s stamp and signature, and the parents were informed that the baby had passed away.

However, when parents went to collect the baby, they discovered that the newborn was breathing and even receiving oxygen through a mask. Hospital authorities said the child had experienced Lazarus Syndrome, a rare condition where breathing temporarily stops but life is not at risk.