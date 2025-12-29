PSL11: Who will take charge of Multan Sultans after Ali Tareen’s exit?

LAHORE – Preparations for Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) are underway and Multan Sultans will get a new face after Ali Tareen’s exit.

Excitement is building as two new PSL teams are set to be sold on January 8. Reports suggest that Ali Tareen may have the opportunity to buy a new team if he chooses. Fans can also expect the auction of Multan Sultans once the PSL concludes, keeping the cricket world on edge.

Amid confusion, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief announced managing Multan Sultans for upcoming 11th season, following long-standing dispute with former owner Ali Khan Tareen. Tareen’s contract was not renewed after he publicly criticized league management, raising issues over governance and transparency.

Multan Sultans have been one of PSL’s most valuable franchises, winning title in 2021 and reaching multiple finals. PCB will appoint an interim head, preferably professional cricketer, to ensure smooth operations, with permanent ownership to be decided through an auction after the season.

PSL is expanding to eight teams in 2026, with auction for two new franchises scheduled for January 8. Tareen may even participate in the bidding for a new team, with the PCB welcoming him despite past disputes.

PSL 11 Dates

PSL 11 is expected to start from March 26 to May 3, possibly starting on March 23 to coincide with Pakistan Day. Wasim Akram has been named the league’s brand ambassador, taking on the role officially on January 1.

With PCB stepping in, new teams, and Tareen’s potential return, the next PSL season promises drama both on and off the field.

PSL is now not just about cricket, it’s a high-stakes game of power, diplomacy, and strategy, and the coming days promise explosive developments.