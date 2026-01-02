Pakistan faces internet slowdown as major upstream provider encounters technical glitch

KARACHI – Internet services across Pakistan have been disrupted after a key upstream provider encountered a technical issue.

Reports indicate that the disruption has caused a significant slowdown in internet speeds, affecting users’ online activities throughout the country.

Nayatel, one of the affected service providers, issued a statement on its official social media, explaining that the slowdown in internet performance is due to a temporary issue with one of its two upstream providers.

This disruption has led to connectivity problems in multiple cities, impacting internet traffic.

The company assured users that its technical teams are actively collaborating with the affected provider to restore normal service as soon as possible.

However, no specific timeline for full resolution has been provided. Customers have been advised to monitor official updates for further information.