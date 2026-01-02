Gold prices up by Rs5,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan, ending four-day losing streak on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs5,700 to reach Rs460,262.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold recorded an increase of Rs4,887 with new rate settling at Rs394,600.

A day earlier, gold prices recorded a significant decline in domestic market of Pakistan on first trading of the New Year 2026.

Per tola price dropped by Rs2,400 to reach Rs454,562. Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs2,058, bringing the new rate to Rs389,713.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has achieved a historic milestone, crossing the 179,000 points level for the first time in its history.

At the time of reporting, the PSX index stood at 179,243.14 points, reflecting a significant increase of 2,887.65 points or 1.64% from the previous close of 176,355.49 points.

This remarkable surge marks a new chapter in the PSX’s performance, with investors showing increased confidence amid improving market conditions.