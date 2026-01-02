Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 2 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down as both local and international markets remained under pressure. Per Tola gold prices plunged by Rs 2,400 per tola and Rs 2,058 per 10 grams, pushing rates down to Rs 454,562 per tola and Rs 389,713 per 10 grams, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 454,562 ↓ 2,400 Gold Per 10 Grams 389,713 ↓ 2,058 Silver Per Tola 7,635 ↓ 83 Silver Per 10 Grams 6,545 ↓ 71

The global bullion market also witnessed a notable downturn, with gold prices dropping by USD 24 to settle at USD 4,322 per ounce. Silver suffered even heavier losses, shedding $2.12 to close at $72.43 per ounce.

Amid global dip, domestic silver prices also fell, declining by Rs 83 per tola and Rs 71 per 10 grams to stand at Rs 7,635 per tola and Rs 6,545 per 10 grams, the association reported.

Market sources cautioned that open market rates for gold and silver may differ from the official prices set by the jewellers association, adding to uncertainty as the new year begins.