70 km on Single Charge? Pakistanis stunned by new EV Scooty

KARACHI – Pakistan is witnessing massive boom in electric scooters as petrol prices continue to skyrocket, pushing commuters toward cleaner and cheaper travel options.

Evan Motors launched brand-new electric scooter that promises to free commuters from costly petrol and turn daily travel into a smooth, worry-free experience.

The newly introduced Joye 1000W electric scooter offers impressive 70 km range on a single charge, making it a perfect match for the everyday school and office-going population. No more endless queues at fuel stations, just charge for couple of hours and ride.

The scooter features cutting-edge graphene batteries, known for their longer lifespan and potentially faster charging times compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Less hassle, more mileage.

Joye 1000W is priced at Rs239,000, and is costlier than some fuel-powered scooters. Petrol prices remained high, this is indeed a smart investment for the future! Save money and save the planet.

Driven by environmental concerns and the wild fluctuation in petroleum prices, Pakistanis are rapidly shifting toward electric mobility. The arrival of the Joye 1000W further accelerates this transition, signaling that the future truly belongs to Electric Transport.

This exciting new scooter stands out as a game-changer for all urban riders seeking to cut down fuel costs and reduce their environmental footprint, entering EV battlefield with a bold and electrifying statement.