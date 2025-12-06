List of 16 Punjab hospitals offering free tPA injection to ‘falaj’ or stroke patients

LAHORE – The Punjab government has taken a significant step to reduce the effects of paralytic attack (Falaj) by offering the expensive TPA injection, which costs around Rs80,000, for free at 16 government hospitals in the province.

The TPA injection will be available 24/7 for patients, helping to minimize the long-term effects of a stroke if administered within 4 to 5 hours of the attack. This move will prevent lifelong disability for stroke patients.

The hospitals offering this service include Services Hospital Lahore, Mayo Hospital Lahore, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Lahore, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore.

Other hospitals in the province include:

Jinnah Hospital Lahore

Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Aziz Fatima Hospital Faisalabad

Nishter Hospital Multan

Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialko

Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi

DHQs in Gujranwala Sheikhupura, Kasur and Narowal

Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur