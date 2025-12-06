IHC Judge’s Son pardoned after crushing two women as families reach settlement

ISLAMABAD – The tragic deaths of two women in Islamabad highlighted gaps in Pakistan’s legal system, as another influential figure, this time son of a judiciary official, secured bail after crushing them to death.

The families of two young women killed in deadly car accident in Islamabad forgiven the teenage driver responsible for the crash, prompting the sudden closure of the case.

The collision occurred at Secretariat Chowk on Shahrah-e-Dastoor when teenager, reportedly son of a judiciary official, slammed his car into a scooter carrying the two women, killing them instantly. Authorities arrested boy immediately, and he was placed on a four-day physical remand starting December 2 as police investigated the incident.

During tense hearing before Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi, the families formally submitted their statements confirming the settlement. After reconciliation, the court granted bail to the accused and ordered his release, sparking outrage and debate over justice in high-profile cases.

One victim’s brother appeared in court to record his statement, while the mother of the second woman participated online. The father of the other deceased girl also gave his statement in person, ensuring that all sides were heard before the case was closed.

The incident drawn nationwide attention, not only because of tragic loss of two lives but also due to the accused’s alleged connections within the judiciary and the controversial resolution that allowed him to walk free.