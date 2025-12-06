Khawaja Asif back’s DG ISPR’s ‘fiery response’ to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif backed Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, for his presser targeting former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The press briefing accused Khan of spreading an “anti-state narrative” and labeled him a “threat to national security.” The explosive presser came just a day after Khan’s social media post blamed Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for the “complete destruction of the Constitution and law in Pakistan.”

During the briefing, ISPR chief did not hold back, calling the imprisoned former PM “selfish” and a “mentally ill person,” while stressing that how to deal with him is a matter for the government.

As PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali reacted with disappointment, insisting that “PTI’s narrative has never been anti-state and never will be.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended military’s strong stance, telling journalists in Sialkot: “Imran Khan long used harsh language against state institutions and political opponents. When individuals and institutions are attacked this way, a response is natural. The DG ISPR’s reaction was very appropriate.”

Defence Minister stressed that although army spokesperson was cautious with his words, I have the freedom to give a clear and strong response.

Asif did not hold back on criticizing Khan and his party for continuously attacking military, despite sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers during the war on terrorism and the four-day conflict with India in May. “PTI should recognize the sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs, not glorify terrorists,” he said.

He accused Imran Khan of failing to support armed forces even during wartime, saying : “Imran Khan targeted military leadership and used inappropriate language even during conflict. How can people who do not spare the martyrs question whether the DG ISPR should respond? He absolutely should.”

Taking attack further, Asif said Khan and PTI “have changed their identity” and are no longer standing with Pakistan. He alleged that the party has “contacts with the enemy” and questioned how they can still claim to be patriotic.