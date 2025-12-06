Seminar stresses civility, integrity to counter violent extremism

LAHORE – A seminar titled “Countering Violent Extremism: Strengthening Civility and Integrity in Society” was held at Al-Razi Hall, Punjab University (New Campus), bringing together senior officials, academics, security analysts and religious scholars to discuss holistic strategies for promoting peace and social cohesion.

Organised by the Punjab Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CVEP), Home Department, in collaboration with the Centre of Civility and Integrity, Punjab University, the event was presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood. At the same time, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Home Secretary Punjab, attended as the chief guest.

Former Law Minister Ahmer Bilal Soofi, National Security Analyst Gen (R) Ghulam Mustafa, and religious scholar Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad delivered keynote addresses, alongside contributions from Dr Tehmina Aslam Ranjha, Mansoor Azam Qazi, Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, and Dr Ahmad Khawar Shahzad.

During his presentation, Dr Khawar shed light on the roots and spread of extremism, highlighting false narratives and the need for effective counter-narratives. He also emphasised the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan, calling it a vital tool for promoting peace, harmony and interfaith coexistence. A documentary by ISPR was screened to reinforce the message.

In a declaration announced at the session’s conclusion, five key areas were identified as essential for building a resilient, peaceful Pakistan: youth engagement, rehabilitation and de-radicalisation, women empowerment, interfaith harmony, and community-based initiatives.

Dr Tehmina underscored the critical role of women as frontline actors in combating violent extremism. Mansoor Azam Qazi highlighted the responsibilities of media in countering online extremism, hate speech and cyber-propaganda. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad reiterated the importance of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and the national narrative outlined in Paigham-e-Pakistan. Gen (R) Ghulam Mustafa spoke on cyber warfare and its influence on extremist trends, while Ahmer Bilal Soofi discussed the connection between Quranic covenants and constitutional law under the theme “Revelation to Legislation”.

Addressing the participants, Chief Guest Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi urged the youth to take the lead in national progress, stating that their character, values and proactive role will shape Pakistan’s future.

Souvenirs were later presented to the distinguished speakers and guests.