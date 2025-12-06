Capital Smart City, Lahore Qalandars Unveil Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A major advancement for Pakistan’s sports environment was marked at Serena Hotel Islamabad, where Capital Smart City, HRL Group, and Lahore Qalandars unveiled the Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre. The announcement, situated within Capital Smart City Islamabad, reflects a meaningful progression in cricket training and modern development approaches.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Zahid Rafiq, Chairman of HRL Group, and Mr Jahanzaib Zahid, Vice Chairman of HRL Group, whose strategic leadership has guided the initiative with clarity and purpose. They were joined by Mr Rana Atif, CEO Lahore Qalandars, PSL CEO Mr Salman Naseer, representatives of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, members of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team, and national cricket icons Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, and Fakhar Zaman. Their presence reinforced the significance of the announcement at both national and international levels.

The unveiling of the Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre introduces a carefully planned training environment created to enhance player learning and performance development. The facility integrates contemporary sports science concepts, structured coaching pathways, performance observation techniques, and modern training systems. Its placement within Capital Smart City adds value through a planned community environment conducive to long-term athlete improvement.

The initiative has been shaped under the oversight of Mr Jahanzaib Zahid, reflecting HRL Group’s approach to thoughtful, future-oriented contributions in national progress. His leadership has ensured that the project aligns with global benchmarks while remaining deeply committed to supporting Pakistan’s sports ecosystem.

The event also emphasised the depth of the strategic partnership between Lahore Qalandars, HRL Group, and Capital Smart City, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthening cricket infrastructure and creating opportunities for rising talent. The collaboration combines cricketing expertise with world-class development platforms, forming a strong foundation for nurturing future generations.

Another significant announcement was Lahore Qalandars’ confirmation of their participation in the next 10 seasons of the Pakistan Super League, a step that reinforces continuity, franchise stability, and long-term planning.

With this unveiling, Capital Smart City further establishes itself as an emerging centre for high-performance sports development, supported by HRL Group’s leadership and the Lahore Qalandars’ dedication to elevating cricket training standards in Pakistan.

A confident step toward an improved cricket future begins at Capital Smart City.