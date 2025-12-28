Uae Lottery Dh30 Million Draw Results December 2025

DUBAI – UAE Lottery turned Saturday night, December 27 2025, into a thrilling spectacle as Dh30 million Lucky Day Draw (No. 251227) revealed its winning numbers.

Lottery ticket holders tuned in to live broadcast, hoping to get life-changing fortunes. The winning “Days” numbers were 1, 28, 6, 7, 29, and 27, with 9 as the “Month” number. Despite anticipation, no one claimed the staggering Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, which now roll over to the first draw of 2026, promising even higher stakes.

Under the lottery’s revamped rules, top prizes will now be shared if multiple players hit the jackpot, adding a thrilling strategic twist for regular participants.

UAE Lottery Winners

Three lucky participants struck gold in the Lucky Chance raffle, each walking away with Dh100,000. The winning raffle IDs were:

BZ5085484

CI5970515

DT9633495

The excitement didn’t stop there. A total of 9,358 players took home lower-tier prizes, with 32 winners earning Dh1,000 each and more than 9,000 others claiming Dh100. The “Lucky Day” format proves once again that it rewards not just the jackpot hopefuls, but thousands of eager participants every week.

For those dreaming of a massive windfall, there’s no need to wait long. The UAE Lottery has shifted from a fortnightly to a weekly schedule, with draws every Saturday at 8:30 PM UAE time. Players pick six “Days” (1–31) and one “Month” (1–12). At Dh50 per ticket, each entry also includes a Lucky Chance ID, doubling the chances of winning big. Be warned: ticket sales pause briefly from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on draw nights, so early entries via the official website or mobile app are essential to avoid last-minute rushes.

With Dh30 million up for grabs next week, the UAE Lottery continues to offer life-changing opportunities. and Saturday night could be your moment of glory.