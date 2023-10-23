Pakistani Won Half a Million Dirhams in O! Millionaire's UAE-based Green Lottery

In a turn of events that has taken the region by storm, O! Millionaire, the world's first green lottery, celebrates Muhammad Yousuf—a Pakistan native and a resident of Saudi Arabia—as the winner of a whopping AED 500,000 (37,496,403 Pakistani Rupees) in the esteemed Draw 67. This significant win has sent hope across borders, encouraging many to partake in this environment-conscious endeavour.
Launched in Oman in 2022, O! Millionaire expanded its wings to the UAE in 2023. Rooted in environmental sustainability, the lottery program supports the 'Oasis Park' initiative, furthering the vision of transforming the region into a green sanctuary. With every ticket, participants get a chance to win big and contribute to tree planting and a greener future.
Yousuf, an IT professional in Saudi Arabia, clinched this life-altering win with the numbers 12, 13, 14, 16, 27, 34, and 39. From a mere hunch to download the O! Millionaire app to becoming a symbol of inspiration for many, his story showcases the significant power of the draw. “I say my luck is here,” Yousuf shared, echoing the sentiments of dreamers everywhere.
Inspired by Yousuf's tale? Here's how you can start your O! Millionaire experience:
O! Millionaire remains a shining example of sustainability, offering individuals a golden opportunity to reshape their future. Dive into this green initiative and be a part of the change today!
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.
On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling.
Euro clocked at 294.1 for buying and 297 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 343 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.25
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343
|346.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.
On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.
The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.
Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,000
|PKR 2,460
