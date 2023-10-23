Pakistani Won Half a Million Dirhams in O! Millionaire's UAE-based Green Lottery

In a turn of events that has taken the region by storm, O! Millionaire, the world's first green lottery, celebrates Muhammad Yousuf—a Pakistan native and a resident of Saudi Arabia—as the winner of a whopping AED 500,000 (37,496,403 Pakistani Rupees) in the esteemed Draw 67. This significant win has sent hope across borders, encouraging many to partake in this environment-conscious endeavour.

Launched in Oman in 2022, O! Millionaire expanded its wings to the UAE in 2023. Rooted in environmental sustainability, the lottery program supports the 'Oasis Park' initiative, furthering the vision of transforming the region into a green sanctuary. With every ticket, participants get a chance to win big and contribute to tree planting and a greener future.

Yousuf, an IT professional in Saudi Arabia, clinched this life-altering win with the numbers 12, 13, 14, 16, 27, 34, and 39. From a mere hunch to download the O! Millionaire app to becoming a symbol of inspiration for many, his story showcases the significant power of the draw. “I say my luck is here,” Yousuf shared, echoing the sentiments of dreamers everywhere.

Inspired by Yousuf's tale? Here's how you can start your O! Millionaire experience:

Head over to https://omillionaire.com/buy/green-certificates.

Select seven numbers from 1 to 44.

Purchase a Green Certificate online.

Stay tuned every Thursday at 20:00 (UTC +4) for the live draw on O! Millionaire’s official Facebook and YouTube channels. For only AED 25 (USD 6), your life can change forever

O! Millionaire remains a shining example of sustainability, offering individuals a golden opportunity to reshape their future. Dive into this green initiative and be a part of the change today!