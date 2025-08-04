Jhang woman shot dead by younger brother for delay in cooking food

JHANG – A boy allegedly killed her elder sister for delay in cooking the food in an area of Jhang, it emerged on Monday.

Police said the victim, identified as Aisha, was teaching children inthe courtyard of the house when her younger brother came from outside and asked for food.

Aisha told her younger brother, “Wait a little, I am teaching the children right now. I will cook and give you food afterward.”

At which, the suspect went enraged and opened fire on her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police have registered a case on a complaint filed by her uncle while a search operation has been launched to arrest the suspect.

Last month, a spine-chilling triple murder rocked village of Asadullahpur near Phalia, where a man allegedly killed his own parents and wife over a dispute involving land money.

The accused identified as Ehsanullah recently returned from Kuwait and instead of joyful reunion, the home turned into a bloody crime scene. According to police, the suspect demanded share in Rs. 20 million his father had received after selling 4 kanals of agricultural land.

After getting cold shoulder, Ehsanullah reportedly pulled out a pistol and unleashed hail of bullets, killing his 75-year-old father Muhammad Hussain, 70-year-old mother Rasoolan Bibi, and 35-year-old wife Maria Bibi on the spot.

The act sent shockwaves through the village, leaving neighbors in disbelief and grief. The killer fled scene with the murder weapon, sparking a massive manhunt by local authorities.

Local cops cordoned off the area, and shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital Phalia for post-mortem. Forensic teams were called in to collect evidence, and a case has been registered.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin, Waseem Riaz Khan, visited crime scene personally and ordered immediate action. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice and ordered concern officials to report and arrest of the ruthless killer and full legal support for the devastated family.