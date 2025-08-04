Fm Dar Dials Washington In Major Diplomatic Engagement With Marco Rubio

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar had detailed discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional and international developments.

According to statement shared by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar initiated contact with Secretary Rubio. The two leaders engaged in wide-ranging conversation covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political, economic, and strategic interests.

The discussion also touched on evolving regional and global dynamics. Dar and Rubio reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular diplomatic engagement and deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Officials from both nations expressed willingness to enhance dialogue, underscoring the importance of continued partnership in navigating global challenges.

This high-level interaction reflects ongoing efforts by both Pakistan and the United States to foster stronger ties and promote regional stability.