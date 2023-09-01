Shahdara SHO on the run after allegations of Rs30 million corruption

LAHORE – In a major corruption scandal in Lahore police, Shahdara SHO has been charged with embezzlement of Rs30 million.

According to the police, the Shahdara SHO will be investigated for the alleged fraud. The CIA police are conducting raids to arrest the SHO because he fled instead of joining the investigation.

On the other side, the SHO has been suspended by the DIG Operations over corruption charges.