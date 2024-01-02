Latif Khosa’s son Khurram released by LHC in case of assaulting cops

LAHORE – Amid the arrests of scores of PTI candidates linked with leading political party, Latif Khosa's son Advocate Khurram Latif was also detained but was released by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Baqir Ali Najfi of Lahore High Court took up the case and ordered cops to release Khurram Latif Khosa in light of insufficient proof against him.

LHC judge also ordered police to quash the FIR against Khosa, who was held by Lahore Mozang police under terrorism charges for assaulting cops.

In FIR, police alleged that Khurram and his fellow lawyers attacked Inspector Sarwar and Sub-Inspector Ali Raza. It said Mr Khosa confronted Inspector Sarwar, grabbing him by the collar and tearing his uniform, and brandished weapons at on-duty cops.

Lahore police said Khurram took away official files and a wireless set from Inspector Sarwar. It said other lawyers took possession of cops personal belongings.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor failed to prove Khosa’s involvement in assaulting police officials.