ECP says army to provide security for ballot papers’ transportation 

10:25 AM | 14 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD –The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that Pakistan Army personnel would accompany ECP staff during the delivery of ballot papers to designated locations due to security concerns in sensitive areas.

The spokesperson for the top electoral authority made this statement in response to media reports regarding the security of ballot papers during their transportation to the offices of District Returning Officers (DROs) for the upcoming general elections.

The spokesperson clarified that after the printing of ballot papers in the press, it becomes the responsibility of the concerned DROs or their designated officials to safely transport them to the offices of DROs. 

These officers oversee the secure transportation of ballot papers under their supervision and the protective custody of local police officials. However, considering the gravity of the situation in certain areas, Pakistan Army personnel will also provide security during the transportation of ballot papers.

On December 28, 2023, the top brass of the Pakistan Army pledged to provide the ECP with necessary military assistance for the polls scheduled for February 8, 2024. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned in a statement that this decision was taken during the 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters, with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presiding. 

The ISPR noted that requisite and necessary support would be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the forthcoming general elections.

