Pakistan

SHO among five suspended for raid at PTI leader Gohar Khan’s residence in Islamabad 

Web Desk
11:13 AM | 14 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police announced the suspension of five officers, including the station house officer (SHO) of Margalla, following a preliminary inquiry into the raid at the residence of PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The raid occurred at Barrister Gohar’s F-7 residence a day earlier, while he was attending a Supreme Court hearing on the petition against the restoration of the party’s electoral symbol. After being informed, he apprised the apex court of the incident upon returning home.

Upon his return to court, Barrister Gohar reported that his son and nephew had been subjected to police brutality during the raid. Subsequently, the Supreme Court took notice of the incident and summoned the chief of the capital police.

Initially, the police denied conducting any raid, but a viral video on social media prompted “contradictory statements” from the police. 

While the police claimed the raid was based on a tip-off about proclaimed offenders, they later stated it was due to confusion about the address. In a social media statement, Islamabad police clarified that a fact-finding inquiry revealed the police party went to F-7/2 at 2 pm to apprehend a proclaimed offender based on an informant’s tip.

Upon discovering that the house belonged to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the police party immediately withdrew. The PTI leader reported the incident to the Supreme Court, prompting an investigation. The Chief Justice ordered the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) to personally address Gohar’s concerns.

