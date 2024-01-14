Free live streaming sites for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 2024

Pakistan set to field the same playing XI against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) clash today (Sunday) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Pakistan commenced their tour on a disappointing note, suffering a 46-run defeat in the opener of the five-match series against the hosts Kiwis.
In the first match, New Zealand opted to bat first in the series opener on January 12, posted a formidable total of 226 runs, courtesy of stellar performances from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a commendable 35-ball 57 from Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short, managing only 180 runs in response.
The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch second Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.
It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.
Here are the links of live streaming platform
|Platform
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|Tapmad
|Link
|Link
|Link
The second Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 11.10am at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Timing
|14 January
|2nd T20 (Pakistan vs NZ)
|Hamilton
|11.10am
Squads:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.