Free live streaming sites for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 2024

Pakistan set to field the same playing XI against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) clash today (Sunday) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pakistan commenced their tour on a disappointing note, suffering a 46-run defeat in the opener of the five-match series against the hosts Kiwis.

In the first match, New Zealand opted to bat first in the series opener on January 12, posted a formidable total of 226 runs, courtesy of stellar performances from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a commendable 35-ball 57 from Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short, managing only 180 runs in response.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 match live streaming

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch second Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform

Platform Android iOS Web Tapmad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20

The second Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 11.10am at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Date Fixture Venue Timing 14 January 2nd T20 (Pakistan vs NZ) Hamilton 11.10am

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee