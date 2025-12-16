Has Punjab banned food distribution at funerals?

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has denied the reports circulating on social media regarding ban on food preparations for guests at funerals.

In a statement posted on the social media platform ‘X,’ Bukhari labeled these claims as “fake news” and urged the public to disregard such rumors.

Bukhari emphasized that the Punjab government has not issued any guidelines or restrictions related to distributing foods at funerals. She explained that the misleading news, which had a “fake news” logo attached to it, was designed to spread misinformation.

The information minister appealed to citizens to wait for official government announcements and not believe in unverified or sensationalized information.

She reassured the public that providing accurate and truthful information remains the government’s top priority.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement strict regulations regarding the use of loudspeakers and enforce the “one dish” policy at weddings and other events throughout the province.

CM Maryam highlighted the need for legal action against the illegal use of loudspeakers during events like Qawwali nights, weddings, and at marriage halls or farmhouses. Authorities have been instructed to monitor and control excessive noise levels at such gatherings, including setting limits on the operating hours of marriage halls.

She further emphasized that officials failing to enforce these rules would be barred from attending wedding ceremonies, ensuring proper accountability and compliance with the regulations.