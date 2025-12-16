Pakistan observes 11th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack

ISLAMABAD – The 11th anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar attack is being observed today (December 16)

In a message, President Asif Ali Zardari said: “Today we remember the innocent children and staff of the Army Public School whose lives were taken in the brutal terrorist attack on 16 December 2014. Their sacrifice remains a solemn reminder of the heavy price our nation has paid in the fight against terrorism”.

“We stand with the families who continue to bear this pain with courage. The nation will always honour the resilience of the APS families who transformed their grief into strength for Pakistan”.

The president said Pakistan’s commitment to defeating terrorism is absolute. There can be no soft corner for terrorists or those who support, finance, shelter or justify them. There can be no negotiations with those who raise arms against the state or target our children.

“We strongly condemn Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. The evidence of its involvement in efforts to destabilise our country is well documented. Pakistan will continue to expose these hostile activities and will defend its people with full resolve.”

Let me take this opportunity to warn the apologists, facilitators and supporters of terrorists that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan shall not spare them and will defeat them, no matter what political, ideological or fake religious garb they try to shroud themselves in, he added.

“I pay tribute to our security forces, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services whose efforts have prevented many such tragedies. We will continue to pursue every terrorist and every facilitator until justice is done.”

President Zardari concluded that the memory of the APS martyrs strengthens our resolve. Pakistan will never allow the enemies of peace to succeed.