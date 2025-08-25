FPSC abolishes written test for general recruitment, MCQs-based exam introduced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has made an important decision, abolishing the written test for general recruitment. From now on, only MCQs-based exams will be conducted.

According to reports, the FPSC has issued a public notice announcing that the new system will take effect from September 21, 2025. Under the revised rules, written examinations have been scrapped and replaced with MCQs-based tests. General recruitment for posts from Grade 16 to Grade 21 will now be conducted under the new framework.

The public notice further states that for Grade 16 and 17 candidates, there will be a single MCQ paper of 100 marks, while for Grade 18 and above, there will be two MCQ papers. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% to 50% marks, with 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer.

The FPSC clarified that the new system will not apply to the CSS competitive examination.