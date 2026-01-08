Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital shivers as temperature dips to 5°C

LAHORE – Punjab capital felt unusual chill as streets buzz with morning activity were quieter, as people wrapped themselves in layers, bracing against the sudden drop in temperature.

The temperature slipped to temperature 5°C, making Punjab’s bustling capital shiver and reminding everyone that winter is slowly tightening its grip.

Punjab capital Lahore is gripped by icy winds as mercury drops to bone-chilling 5°C. Winds gusting at 2 km per hour and humidity lingering at 76%. While rain remains unlikely, the cold is here to stay.

But weather is not only concern, Lahore now ranks as fourth most polluted city in the world. Air Quality Index (AQI) hit shocking 193, with hotspots like Barki Road soaring to 238, Askari Ten at 196, and Allama Iqbal Town at 194. Residents are warned to take precautions as the smog and pollution combine with biting cold.

Across Pakistan, cold and dry conditions dominate. Hilly regions brace for severe cold waves, while Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains face dense morning and night fog, threatening visibility. Even Islamabad may wake up to foggy mornings.