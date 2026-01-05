School Winter Vacations to be extended in Punjab amid cold wave?

LAHORE – Punjab is witnessing bitting cold weather as temperature plummets to single digit in country’s most populated region, prompting speculations about extension in school holidays.

Amid viral buzz, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat cleared air that all schools and colleges across the region will reopen on January 12 after winter holidays. His statement comes amid swirling social media rumors claiming the winter break would be extended.

Hayat called these reports “baseless” and stressed that there are no plans to prolong the holidays. He reassured students, parents, and teachers alike that educational institutions will resume as scheduled, and urged the public to ignore false reports circulating online.

With schools reopening just days away, Rana Sikandar’s statement puts an end to the confusion, ensuring everyone can plan ahead for the new term without worry.

Punjab is bracing cold and dry weather, with very cold conditions expected in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding hilly areas, according to the latest meteorological forecast.

Cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain or snowfall may occur during the evening and night in these regions. Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is likely to affect several districts, including Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, potentially causing reduced visibility and travel disruptions.