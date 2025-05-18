Punjab Summer Vacations to start from May 22? All you need to know about viral notification

LAHORE – Students and parents in Punjab are waiting for Summer Holidays to start, and now a notification surfaced online claiming holidays to start from May 22 Thursday.

The fake notification shows that all public and private schools in Punjab will close for summer vacations from May 22 to August 17, 2025, causing confusion among young learners, and parents.

As people started sharing the document, it turned out to be a fake notification, as School Education Department officials cleared air on no early summer break for students.

FAKE NOTIFICATION

Amid the confusion, Punjab’s Secretary of School Education also clears air that actual summer vacation schedule will start from June 1 and conclude on August 9, 2025. He clarified that the dates could be adjusted if extreme heat conditions arise, potentially moving the vacation start date earlier by one week.

The education department urged everyone to rely only on official announcements and avoid sharing unverified information on social media.